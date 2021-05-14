Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,001 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after buying an additional 30,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

