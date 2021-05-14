Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

