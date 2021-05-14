HeartBout One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,439.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $265,580.61 and approximately $1,439.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HeartBout has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00093526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.79 or 0.01209259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00068288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00115633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00063718 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

