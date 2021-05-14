Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys 20,416 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 104.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $7,407,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.62. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

