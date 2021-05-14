Hedeker Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,993 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 4.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,012,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.51. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

