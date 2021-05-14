Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Tops $0.33

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $2.70 billion and $1.70 billion worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00078076 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00071397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.76 or 0.00334180 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00044101 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011224 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,261,516,346 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

