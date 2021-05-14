HedgeTrade 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $558,040.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00003044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $535.89 million and $558,040.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006209 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000778 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00040812 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001104 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008956 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056032 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

