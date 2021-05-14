Hegic (HEGIC) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $93.22 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hegic has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Hegic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00090186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00020191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.41 or 0.01087930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00070577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00113956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00063695 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 508,591,246 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

