HEIDI (HDI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.00

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last week, HEIDI has traded 186.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HEIDI coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. HEIDI has a market capitalization of $1,780.59 and approximately $18.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI (HDI) is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch . The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HEIDI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

