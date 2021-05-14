HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR: HLE):

5/7/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/27/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR HLE opened at €50.42 ($59.32) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €48.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €49.31. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a twelve month high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a PE ratio of -13.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

