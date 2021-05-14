Hellenic Coin (HNC) Trading Up 10.8% This Week

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $316.43 million and $164,764.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $4.53 or 0.00008998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.03 or 0.00658108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

