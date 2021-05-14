Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Gap Up to $12.25

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $12.93. Hemisphere Media Group shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 3 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $515.44 million, a P/E ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

