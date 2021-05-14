Hendershot Investments Inc. Acquires 2,499 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $447.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.