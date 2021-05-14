Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.04

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 14338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

HENKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.5383 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.84%.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.