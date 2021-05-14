Hermez Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.73 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for $6.77 or 0.00013558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $31.83 million and $1.73 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00093163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00020068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.25 or 0.01191721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00068702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00115952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063662 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

