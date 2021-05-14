HEROcoin (PLAY) Market Cap Hits $11.43 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.43 million and approximately $129,877.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00091428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.87 or 0.01196359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00066853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00063397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00109909 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

