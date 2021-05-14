HeroNode Reaches Market Cap of $358,754.18 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 45.9% lower against the US dollar. One HeroNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HeroNode has a market cap of $358,754.18 and approximately $249.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00094276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $585.87 or 0.01180234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00067255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00115682 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00063614 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HER is a coin. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

