Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock valued at $83,247,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 306,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $84.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hess will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

