Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

HPE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. 7,114,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,029,399. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

