Hifi Finance (MFT) 1-Day Volume Tops $11.92 Million

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Hifi Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hifi Finance has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hifi Finance has a market capitalization of $167.67 million and $11.92 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00094090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00020007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.04 or 0.01206914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00068324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00116106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063540 BTC.

Hifi Finance Coin Profile

Hifi Finance is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe . Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

