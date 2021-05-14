High Note Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

LQD traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.89. 65,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,204,332. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.19. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.00 and a 1-year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

