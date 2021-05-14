High Note Wealth LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 35,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,856,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.63. The company had a trading volume of 34,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $226.20 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $349.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.19.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

