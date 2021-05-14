High Note Wealth LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,107 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $4.34 on Friday, hitting $216.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.49.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

