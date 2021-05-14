High Note Wealth LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000. High Note Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMQQ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,740. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

