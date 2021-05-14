Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.320-1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $658.11 million-$672.58 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.66 million.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $111.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

