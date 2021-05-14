Hiveterminal Token Price Reaches $0.0455 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $22.77 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00091593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00020050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.46 or 0.01208247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00069114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00114015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00064073 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

HVN is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

