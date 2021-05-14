Hoge Finance Reaches Market Cap of $271.26 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 53.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $271.26 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00091901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $597.11 or 0.01175870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00069790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00114198 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00063100 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

HOGE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 410,432,168,798 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.