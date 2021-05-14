HollyGold (HGOLD) Hits One Day Volume of $275,663.00

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, HollyGold has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One HollyGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001304 BTC on exchanges. HollyGold has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $275,663.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HollyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00090892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.80 or 0.00620198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.00237104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004999 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $561.63 or 0.01127992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.61 or 0.01200270 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold’s launch date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,024,936 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HollyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HollyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.