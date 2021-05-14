Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%.

NASDAQ HOLI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. 1,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,423. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

