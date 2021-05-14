Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%.

NASDAQ HOLI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. 1,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,423. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.