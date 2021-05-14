Holo (HOT) Trading Down 25.9% Over Last 7 Days

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a market cap of $2.05 billion and $288.49 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Holo has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00092216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.78 or 0.01174946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00067570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00109490 BTC.

About Holo

HOT is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,688,864,848 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

