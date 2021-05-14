Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday.

HCG stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$36.26. The company had a trading volume of 193,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,395. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.34. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$16.14 and a 1-year high of C$36.84.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$139.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 4.5799999 EPS for the current year.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

