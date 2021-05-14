Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at National Bank Financial

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HMCBF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of HMCBF stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

