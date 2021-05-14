Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.83% from the company’s previous close.

HCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.57.

HCG stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting C$36.27. 113,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,038. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.34. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$16.14 and a 1 year high of C$36.84.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 4.5799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

