Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

HCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.57.

HCG stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$36.27. 113,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,038. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.34. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$16.14 and a 52-week high of C$36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 4.5799999 EPS for the current year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

