Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at TD Securities

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCG. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.57.

Shares of TSE HCG traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.27. The company had a trading volume of 113,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,038. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.34. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$16.14 and a 12 month high of C$36.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$139.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 4.5799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

