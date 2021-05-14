Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Raised to C$46.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.86% from the company’s current price.

HCG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.14.

Shares of TSE HCG traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$36.26. 174,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,395. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.34. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$16.14 and a 1-year high of C$36.84.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 4.5799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

