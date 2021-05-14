Homeros Price Up 20% Over Last 7 Days (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Homeros has a market cap of $67.50 million and $12.14 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00092500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.52 or 0.01198193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00066436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00113425 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00064072 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

