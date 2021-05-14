Honest (HNST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $279,388.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $279,388.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00092645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.12 or 0.00603240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.41 or 0.00238428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004852 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $574.10 or 0.01146318 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $605.41 or 0.01208831 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

