Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.79. The stock had a trading volume of 35,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,255. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.91 and its 200-day moving average is $208.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

