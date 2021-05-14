Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.58 Billion

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $156.13 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $142.48 or 0.00280222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.90 or 0.00615388 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00208447 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015770 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004375 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,079,475 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

