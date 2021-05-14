Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.67% of Horizon Bancorp worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HBNC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

HBNC stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $190,383.50. Also, EVP Dennis Kuhn sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $199,371.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,326 shares in the company, valued at $375,504.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

