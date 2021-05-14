Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Tops $0.60 on Major Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.01 million and approximately $145,015.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001187 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00085084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.56 or 0.00622164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.00236410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.78 or 0.01134889 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $609.84 or 0.01206216 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

