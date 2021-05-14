Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1,232.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979,921 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for about 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.47% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $97,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,474,501.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,554,769.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $728,734.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,383.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,653 shares of company stock valued at $21,318,743 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $97.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

