Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hormel Foods by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,643 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,303,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,608,000 after purchasing an additional 312,630 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 674,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 308,728 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

