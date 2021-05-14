Houlihan Lokey, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,447. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $73.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,737 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

