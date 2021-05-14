Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.40

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.40 and last traded at $73.40, with a volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.37.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average is $66.89.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

