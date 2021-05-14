Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 775.80 ($10.14).

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWDN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

LON HWDN traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 788.80 ($10.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 778.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 708.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 827 ($10.80).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 18.20 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $9.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 7,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

