HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.37.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get HP alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in HP by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,273 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 240,050 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 20.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,358 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after purchasing an additional 147,338 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in HP by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 249.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 985,456 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,288,000 after purchasing an additional 703,668 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. HP has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HP will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.