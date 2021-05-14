HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ HTGM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. 271,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,354. The company has a market cap of $22.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTGM. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

