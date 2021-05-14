HTMLCOIN Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $17.04 million and approximately $25,935.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,780.74 or 1.00152901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00049240 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $794.83 or 0.01567610 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.78 or 0.00747055 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00011709 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.09 or 0.00398565 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00254332 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010542 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006514 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

